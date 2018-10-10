The national football team of Tajikistan led by interim head coach Alisher Tukhtayev, defeating the Philippines 2-0 in the semifinals, became the first finalist of the “Bangabandhu Gold Cup” international tournament, which takes place in Bangladesh.

The victory of our team brought the exact blows of Komron Tursunov and Akhtam Nazarov. Now in the final game, which will be held on October 12 at the National Stadium Bangabanda in Dhaka, the national team of Tajikistan will meet the winner of the semi-final pair Palestine - Bangladesh, reports the official website of the Football Federation of Tajikistan.

In the group stage of the tournament, the national team of Tajikistan beat the team of Nepal (2:0) and lost to the national team of Palestine (0:2).