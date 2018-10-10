About 300 businessmen from Tashkent and Seoul came to participate in the trilateral business forum in Dushanbe.

Today, October 10, the first one-day trilateral business forum of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Korea will be held in the business center of the Hyatt Regency Dushanbe hotel.

More than 170 Uzbek businessmen arrived from Tashkent in Dushanbe to attend the event, and 130 representatives of South Korean business circles from Seoul. About 150 Tajik businessmen joined them, said a source in the economic bloc of the government of Tajikistan.

At the forum, the business circles of the three countries will talk about their investment opportunities, discuss the possibilities and potential of mutually beneficial partnership.

Particular attention will be paid to the cooperation of the parties in the areas of fruit and vegetable processing, the textile industry, the supply of South Korean modern industrial equipment to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the creation of tripartite joint ventures for the production of building materials