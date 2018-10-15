An official visit of Chinese premier’s to Tajikistan has resulted in signing of a number of cooperation documents. The documents reportedly cover a wide range of issues related to socioeconomic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Presided over by Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, a meeting between the government delegations of Tajikistan and China took place in Dushanbe on October 13, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The negotiations reportedly resulted in signing of the following cooperation documents:

- The Foreign Ministries of Tajikistan and China signed a program of cooperation for 2019-2020;

- The State Committee on Investments and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce of China signed a memorandum of understanding on encouraging expansion of cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries;

- A government-to government agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere;

- An agreement on establishment of sister-city relationships between the Tajik city of Khujand (Khujand is the capital of the Sughd province) and the Chinese city of Taiyuan (Taiyuan is the capital and largest city of Shanxi province in China);

- A government-to-government agreement on providing a grant to Tajikistan.

On the same day, Chine premier held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In the course of the talks, Tajik leader noted that Tajikistan is interested in further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with China, attraction investments and import of new technologies and equipment from China, according to the Tajik president’s website.

Rahmon reportedly also noted that Tajikistan is interested in using opportunities of the Silk Road Fund and establishing the Tajikistan-China Investment Fund for development of the productive sphere and small and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Established on December 29, 2014, the Silk Road Fund is a state owned investment fund of the Chinese government to foster increased investment in countries along the One Belt, One Road, an economic development initiative primarily covering Eurasia. The Chinese government pledged US$40 billion for the creation of this investment fund.

Chinese media reports say Li's visit to Tajikistan is of great importance in underlining cooperation among SCO members, the Asia-Europe partnership and Chinese relations with Tajikistan. Li reportedly discussed with Tajikistan leaders on development of bilateral ties under the new situation, the Belt and Road construction, and important international and regional issues.

It was the first visit of Li Keqiang to Tajikistan.