Uzbekistan Airways is expected to resume twice-weekly service from Tashkent to Dushanbe on October 29. The flight will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, representative of Uzbekistan Airways in Dushanbe, Orif Ruzimurodov, says a decision to increase Tashkent-Dushanbe frequencies has been made for the purpose of “creating connecting flights, convenient for Tajik transit passengers travelling via Tashkent to the United States, Europe, Southeastern Asia and the CIS countries.”

Recall, Uzbekistan Airways reduced Tashkent-Dushanbe frequencies from two weekly flights to one beginning from June 3, 2017. Uzbekistan Airways’ office in Dushanbe said at the time that the decision was not politically motivated. Uzbekistan Airways reportedly decided to reduce the number of flights to Dushanbe because of insufficient flight load.

Uzbekistan Airways resumed operating a regular flight from Tashkent to Dushanbe on April 11, 2017. It was the first regular flight between Tashkent and Dushanbe since 1992. With the exception of a test flight on February 10, there had been no direct civilian flights between the two capitals since 1992.