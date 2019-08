Queens of Tajik and Uzbek estrada will give a concert in Khujand on August 11.

A joint concert of stars will take place in the restaurant "Ravshan" in Khujand on August 11 at 19:00.

Previously, two stars - Yulduz Usmanova and Shabnami Surayo sang the song “Tarolla Dalli” in a duet. The music for the song was written by Yulduz.

«This is our long-awaited duet with Yulduz Usmanova, a prima donna of Uzbek pop music. It's an honor for me. I'm glad I sang a duet with such a beautiful and creative person», - Shabnam wrote about this earlier on her Instagram.

The song was published on YouTube channel of the Tajik singer, but the video for the song has not yet been shot. Almost 3 million people have listened to the song to this day.

Part of the song is sung in Uzbek by Yulduz Usmanova, the other part in Tajik is performed by Shabnami Surayo.