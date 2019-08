A few Tajik migrants suffered: among them there are children

Six people died in a horrible traffic accident with a minibus in the Ryazan region, including one child - Tajik citizens.

A horrible traffic accident occurred in the morning at around 5:00 (Moscow time) in the Sasovsk district, near Ryazan. Faced a minibus and an off-road vehicleник Toyota Land Cruiser.

All dead are migrants, citizens of Tajikistan: five adults and one minor child, Russian media reports.

Various injuries received eight more people. Two of them - the passenger boy of the minibus and one more victim - were taken to Sasov Central District Hospital.

The dead were passengers of the Mercedes Vito minibus, which was privately ordered and traveled with Russian numbers.

Ibrogim Akhmadov - spokesman for the representative office of the Ministry of Labor of Tajikistan in Russia, told AP that the identities of the dead are now being established. Employees of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor of Tajikistan in Moscow left for the site of the tragedy.

«According to preliminary data, all the dead are citizens of Tajikistan, but the reality of today's Russia is such that Tajiks are often mistaken for Uzbeks or Azerbaijanis», - Akhmadov noted, adding that accurate information about the dead will be distributed later.