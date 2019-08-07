Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Zohir Saidzoda on August 6 received copies of credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Dushanbe Vasily Servatyuk.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Ukraine were discussed, as well as the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international organizations, the Tajik Foreign Ministry’s Information Department reports..

Saidzoda congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in the implementation of a responsible mission.

When the president of Ukraine was Petro Poroshenko on May 16 of this year, he appointed Vasily Servatyuk as the new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Tajikistan and part-time in Afghanistan. Prior to his appointment in Dushanbe, 62-year-old Servatyuk was deputy chairman of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

Prior to this, the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Tajikistan was represented by Viktor Nikityuk, whom Poroshenko dismissed as ambassador in October 2018. No reasons for dismissal reported.

Viktor Nikityuk was appointed ambassador to Tajikistan by Viktor Yanukovych on August 30, 2012. Before him, since 2007, this position was held by Vyacheslav Pokhvalsky (with a residence in Tashkent).