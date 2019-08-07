He stabbed a woman 10 times with a knife

He stabbed his wife 10 times, woman died on the way to hospitalsу, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

The police have already detained a man on the fact of a murder committed with particular cruelty - this is a 26-year-old resident of Istaravshan.

«Arrested in a fit of jealousy right in the taxi, in which they rode with his 25-year-old wife, stabbed her 10 times», - noted in the message.

A criminal case has been instituted on this fact.

Last year, 86 murders were committed in Tajikistan. The most common are domestic killings.