The first double-decker bus in the history of the country appeared on the streets of Dushanbe. The bus, assembled at the joint Tajik-Turkish plant “AKIA AVESTO”, has already begun to provide services to guests and residents of the capital.

“AKIA” double-decker buses will run on special routes covering the historical and cultural sights of Dushanbe.

«Our goal is to increase the level of service for tourists arriving in Dushanbe to the level of London, Paris, Madrid and Tokyo, said the head of the Committee on Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Numon Abdugafforzoda.

The new double-decker bus for three days - from August 8 to 10 will serve guests of the Forum and the International Tourism Exhibition "Tajikistan-2019".

The event will bring together representatives of industry branches of partner countries, international organizations, including the World Tourism Organization, travel agencies, hotels, boarding houses, resorts, associations, as well as international experts from 25 countries of the world.

Within the framework of the forum, Tajikistan plans to sign over 30 documents on cooperation with foreign tourism companies. The Forum and the International Tourism Exhibition "Tajikistan-2019" will be attended by over 400 people.