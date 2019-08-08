Seven drivers fined for improper parking at the request of residents of the capital, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Dushanbe reports.

«Residents of Dushanbe sent photos to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with facts of traffic violations, in particular for improper parking. It turned out that these drivers parked their vehicles at pedestrian crossings and other prohibited places. As a result, they obstructed the movement of citizens and other vehicles», - the press service of the metropolitan police reports.

It is noted that all the facts were confirmed, and the drivers were prosecuted under Article 324 of the Code of Administrative Violation of the Republic of Tajikistan

Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dushanbe urges residents and guests of the capital to be more active and send photos with facts of traffic violations by e-mail [email protected], to the official Facebook page of the Office «Раёсати ВКД дар шаҳри Душанбе» or call by number (+99237) 221-15-00.