President of Tajikistan during his trip to Khovaling visited the tomb of Hazrat Sulton Uvais Karani, the press service of the head of state reports.

The report notes that Emomali Rahmon read the verses from the Holy Quran and "wished peace and stability to his beloved Motherland, happiness and prosperity to the glorious people of Tajikistan."

The tomb of Sulton Uvays is located in a very picturesque place of the Khovaling district, it is visited daily by 400-500 domestic and foreign tourists.