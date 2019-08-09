The head of the sports committee of Tajikistan noted the merit of the president in the development of sports in the country.

At a meeting with athletes on the eve of Athlete’s Day, he said that for the 70 years of the Soviet Union’s existence, we had only 133 medals, and for 28 years of independence, Tajik athletes won more than 5,000 medals, which is almost 40 times more.

According to the press service of the Committee, Ahtam Abdullozoda brought a comparison of Tajikistan’s sports achievements during the Soviet period and during the years of state independence at a meeting with athletes and sports veterans of the republic called “Meeting of Generations”, which was held today in Dushanbe.

The Chairman also noted that good results were made possible by the constant attention of President Emomali Rahmon and the government to the development of sports.

Currently, more than 10 thousand sports facilities operate in Tajikistan. Over the past 2 years, more than 200 different sports facilities have been commissioned in Dushanbe. 140 sports schools operate throughout the republic, about 48 thousand young athletes are involved in them.

The number of students in youth sports schools has increased by more than 2 thousand people compared to the previous year. Of the total number of students, almost 5.5 thousand students are girls.