Now they will have to pay up to $ 260 for their activities.

The amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, adopted by the Parliament of Tajikistan at the end of July, entered into force from the beginning of August, after their official publication.

Henceforth, for a prostitution, the amount of the fine will be 1100 to 1650 somoni. Previously, for such an offense they were fined from 550 to 1100 somoni.

For prostitution committed repeatedly within one year after the application of the administrative penalty, the fine will amount 1650 to 2650 somoni.

Previously, for such an act the size of the fine ranged from 1100 to 2200 somoni.