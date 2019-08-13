Two months earlier, this was done for Tajik cars in Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan exponentially reduced the rate of insurance duties on the entry of vehicles from Uzbekistan to its territory .

Now, citizens of Uzbekistan pay 15-20 somoni for entering a car in Tajikistan, depending on the engine capacity of their car, a source in the State Unitary Enterprise “Tochiksugurt” said.

Earlier, Uzbek citizens were charged a state insurance fee of about $52 for cars in our republic, which is almost the same as the rates set earlier by the Uzbek side.

Uzbekistan lowered entry rates for Tajik cars in mid-June: from June 14, Tajik citizens have paid about 15-20 somoni for a passenger car to enter the territory of a neighboring republic.