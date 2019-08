Two more are hospitalized with serious injuries.

A tragic traffic accident occurred on August 11 in southern Tajikistan: a 19-year-old Mercedes driver lost control of a car, a car fell into a ravine.

A resident of the city of Bokhtar (formerly Kurgan-Tube) Ravshan Huseynov, while driving a Mercedes, followed from the administrative center of the Khatlon region to the Dusti region, but along the way he lost control of the car: it capsized into a 60-meter ravine, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

As a result of the traffic accident, the driver, his 68-year-old grandmother and 18-year-old sister are died. The driver’s mother and his other sister are hospitalized.

An investigation is underway.