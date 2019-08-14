Khuja Karimov, former field commander of the former Popular Front of Tajikistan, was detained at the request of the Tajik authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

Tajik authorities prepare documents for his extradition from Dubai to Dushanbe, this was announced by the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan Umarjon Emomali.

Khuja Karimov, better known as the “Khuja Commander”, was put on the international wanted list through Interpol in late 2008.

Then Tajikistan appealed to the organization’s member countries to assist in the search and extradition of a field commander suspected of committing a number of crimes in Tajikistan during the years of the civil war.

In particular, he is charged with murder, extortion, robbery.

Presumably, according to the Tajik bureau of Interpol, Khuja Karimov was in Malaysia at that time.

Recall, Khuja Karimov - field commander of the “Popular Front”. In 1992-93 - First Deputy Commander of the Special Brigade of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, former President of the Football Federation of Tajikistan.

In November 1998, he was arrested right in the Parliament. He was charged with organizing the murder of deputies Saidsho Shoev and Tagay Shukurov, but he was soon released.