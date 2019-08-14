A resident of Devashtich was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife: he chopped off her head in front of two minor children.

The judicial collegium for criminal cases of the Sughd regional court completed the criminal case against Gayrat Khidoyatov, a 35-year-old resident of the Vakhdat jamoat in the Devashtich district, reported in Sogd regional court.

The court found Khidoyatov guilty of an offense under article 104 part 2 of paragraph “E” (Murder committed with particular cruelty) of the Tajik Criminal Code and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The source noted that the tragedy occurred on March 19, 2019. The convict, while in his apartment building, during a family scandal with his 34-year-old wife Manzura Ashurova, hit her on the head with a national pitcher three times.

"After the woman fell, the husband mercilessly, in front of two minor children, chopped off her head ", - reported in court.

Gairat Khidoyatov will serving his sentences in a strict regime colony.