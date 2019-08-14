While driving his VAZ-21014 car, the guy insulted a pedestrian girl and committed harassment against her, reports the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

«On the evening of August 12, a girl from Dushanbe disseminated information through social networks that a young driver of a car with state registration number 0014 EU 01 was using obscene language against her and at the same time touched her leg».

An hour after the information appeared on social networks, the police of the capital on this fact detained Zarobiddin Davlatov, a 27-year-old resident of the Rudaki district, the Tajik Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dushanbe reports.

On August 13, Davlatov was sentenced to five days of administrative arrest by a court verdict of Sino district for minor hooliganism.