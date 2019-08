The first to enter the field were the pickers of the southern regions of Tajikistan - Shahritus, Kubodiyon and Nosiri Khusrav.

By tradition, farmers of Khatlon region are the first to start picking cotton, due to climatic conditions, cotton growers of Gissar Valley and Sogd begin campaign later.

This year, 187 thousand hectares are sown with cotton, which is 1.7 thousand hectares more than in 2018.

Over 300 thousand tons of cotton were harvested in Tajikistan last year. This is 22.3% less than in 2017. In this regard, the government instructed local authorities to increase the area under cotton.

