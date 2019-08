He is found guilty of divulging state secrets.

Muhammadjon Ulughojaev, the former head of the press center of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Tajikistan, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by a source in the Supreme Court of Tajikistan.

On August 14, the Military Collegium of the Supreme Court found him guilty of "treason" (Article 305 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan).

«The criminal case of Muhammadjon Ulughojaev was considered secretly. Поэтому никто не может сообщать подробности. The state prosecutor requested 20 years in prison, but the board sentenced him to 15 years in prison».