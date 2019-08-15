How much will income of migrant families fall due to the fall of the ruble.

On August 15, the National Bank of Tajikistan set the ruble exchange rate against the somoni at 0.143 somoni per ruble. At the beginning of the month, the value of the Russian ruble amounted to 0.149 somoni at the NBT rate.

The depreciation of the Russian ruble in Tajikistan is due to its fall in Russia against the US dollar, the press service of the National Bank of Tajikistan reported.

At the moment, in Russia, US dollar has risen to 66.26 rubles, and euro has grown to 73.83 rubles.

If today you want to exchange your rubles for somoni, then for every thousand rubles you will receive 141 somoni. And to buy the same thousand rubles you have to give 144 somoni.